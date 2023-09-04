Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $11,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $14,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $263.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 56.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

