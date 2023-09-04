Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Employers worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Employers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Employers by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Employers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.23. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

