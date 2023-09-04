Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 97.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Enel Chile by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enel Chile Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.28 on Monday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 120.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

