Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,335 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Enhabit worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enhabit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NYSE EHAB opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

