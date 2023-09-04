Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given New GBX 1,460 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,805 ($22.75) to GBX 1,460 ($18.40) in a report released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,390 ($17.52) to GBX 1,410 ($17.77) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,848 ($23.30) to GBX 1,745 ($22.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Entain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entain

Entain Price Performance

Entain Company Profile

Shares of GMVHF opened at $14.32 on Friday. Entain has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.