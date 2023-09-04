Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 101,229 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $32.87 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

