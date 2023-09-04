Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,878 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Cognex worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Cognex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $47.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

