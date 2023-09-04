Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,918,237 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $207.87 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.37.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.