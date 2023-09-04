Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 226,211 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 308.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 1.5 %

HLN opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

View Our Latest Report on Haleon

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.