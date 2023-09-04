Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 239,549 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,549 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Halliburton worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,039 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

