Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 601,645 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 423.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Qorvo worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

