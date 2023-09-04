Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.18% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 263,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $78.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $843.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

