Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 212,127 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 215.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Comfort Systems USA worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,015.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,015.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $7,521,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIX opened at $185.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $187.88.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

