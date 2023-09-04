Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,493 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $157.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $161.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

