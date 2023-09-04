Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,528 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $216.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.