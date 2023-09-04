Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 55,623 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.84.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

