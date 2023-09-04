Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 67,307 Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 45.85% of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

GENY opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.5206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

