Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth about $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth $7,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $5,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $5,453,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $24.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on TLK

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.