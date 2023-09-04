Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $160,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.