Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $96.67 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.