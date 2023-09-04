Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 642.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at $32.90 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

