Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,367 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 622,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.6% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,572,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 271,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.56 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

