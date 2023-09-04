Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

