Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $22,711,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

