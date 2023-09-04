Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.11 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 214,698 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 645,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 526,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 401,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $640.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

