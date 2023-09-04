Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.19 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.80% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after buying an additional 510,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.06 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

