Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

