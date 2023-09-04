Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $14.97 Million Investment in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.52% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,709,000.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $105.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.