Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 109,978 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Flex worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $225,060.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,441 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

FLEX stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

