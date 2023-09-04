Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,007 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Stifel Financial worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 442,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $66.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

