Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,712 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

