Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 70,336 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of International Paper worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $162,427,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 981,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

