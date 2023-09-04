Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,934 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of FMC worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,035,000 after buying an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $215,051,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

FMC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMC opened at $86.09 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $85.68 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.