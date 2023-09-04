Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.58 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

