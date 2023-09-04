Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 203,308 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.01% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

