Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,384 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF stock opened at $247.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.08 and a fifty-two week high of $282.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.