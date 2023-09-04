Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Paylocity worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after buying an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,365,000 after buying an additional 34,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,489,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,959,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,423. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.6 %

Paylocity stock opened at $203.78 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $269.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.56.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

