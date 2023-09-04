Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $157.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

