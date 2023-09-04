ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Eric D. Hovde Sells 7,600 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $507,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,153.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $66.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,212.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

