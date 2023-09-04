ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,092 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of EnPro Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NPO opened at $137.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.03. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

