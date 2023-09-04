ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 128,915 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Titan International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TWI opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $810.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

