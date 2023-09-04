ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Marcus worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Marcus by 61.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marcus by 71,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marcus Stock Up 0.1 %

Marcus stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -174.99%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

