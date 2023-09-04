ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Accuray worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 131.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 72.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.52. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

