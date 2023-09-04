ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of OLO worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OLO

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $279,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 637,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,911.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,706 shares of company stock valued at $440,324. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $9.55.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

