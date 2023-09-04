ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 68,537 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 194.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,537 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of U.S. Silica worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 245,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 47.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 274,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 150.0% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $824,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

