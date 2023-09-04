ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,696 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $47.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

