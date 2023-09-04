ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Trupanion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $17,687,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $22,280,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Trupanion by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,936 shares during the last quarter.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $29.42 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

