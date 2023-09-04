ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.