ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

