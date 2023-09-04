ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carter’s

Carter’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.